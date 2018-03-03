Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings match abandoned due to rain

Sharjah

The first match on Friday between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings was abandoned due to rain. The teams will receive one point each.

The high-flying Karachi Kings, who have won all three of their matches so far in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), won the toss and opted to bat against Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Amir had returned to the Karachi Kings’ playing XI, while Shahid Afridi was rested for today match.

Karachi, who revamped their squad in the PSL drafts and appointed Imad Wasim as captain, have been rewarded for the overhaul: the younger lineup, starring power hitters as well as more steady players and pacers, has overcome Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars so far.

Multan Sultans started their debut PSL campaign on a winning note, beating Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament opener and Lahore Qalandars in their second match. But the side lost to Islamabad United by 5 wickets.—Agencies