Staff Reporter

Karachi

Multan Sultans on Wednesday beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in the first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) match hosted by the city of saints.

The Sultans, who earlier restricted Zalmi to 123, emerged victorious with a score of 124-4 with 31 balls remaining. Rilee Rossouw (49 off 42) and Khushdil Shah (43 off 29) put up a strong partnership to complete the win for the Sultans. Earlier, Zalmi managed to set a target of only 124 after losing early wickets.