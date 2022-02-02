Multan Sultans beat Islamabad by 20 runs

Staff Reporter Karachi

Islamabad United lost the eighth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Multan Sultans by 20 runs after the team failed to chase down the target of 218 runs.

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan knocked 5 fours and 9 sixes in his ruthless 91 off 42 balls that too couldn’t help his team pulling off a grand target of 218 which is also the highest of PSL 7.

With the bowl, Khusdhdil Shah stood out sending four Islamabad United’s batters to the pavilion while David Willey clinched three wickets. Both Rumman Raees and Anwar Ali took one wicket each.

Earlier, Multan Sultans set 218 runs target for Islamabad United. The target set by the Multan Sultans is the highest by any team in the PSL 7.

For Multan Sultans, Tim David hammered 6 fours and 6 sixes in his belligerent 71 off 29 balls and Rilee Rossouw was also unbeaten in his 67 off 35 balls while Shan Masood added another 43 runs on the Multan Sultan’s score card.