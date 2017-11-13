Multan lacks ramps for special persons

Multan

The most basic facility of toilets designed to facilitate disabled persons is almost non-existent in public and private buildings, and Multan, a city of over two million, is no exception. Special persons using wheelchairs have to seek assistance from their relatives or others in order to reach restrooms (toilets).

Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SfSP) Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, here on Sunday regretted that there was dearth of ramps in private as public buildings and therefore access to wheelchair users was very limited. She stressed upon the government to consider construction of ramps in all buildings as well as toilets designed to facilitate special persons.—APP