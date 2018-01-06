Multan in final of national disabled T-20 cricket

Lahore

Defending Champion Multan beat Karachi by four wickets and reached the final of First Phase of 6th National Disabled T-20 Cricket Championship on Friday Karachi’s RLCA Ground in Gulberg.

The second phase of the Tournament will be played in month of February in Rawalpindi/ Islamabad and the grand finale will be played later in Karachi, said the information made available here.

In the 1st Semi Final, Multan won the toss and decided to field first. Karachi posted a decent total of 151-2 in 20 overs, Rao Javed scored 60 in 50 balls with the help of 6 fours, Muhammad Zeeshan made 31 in 32 balls with 4 fours, Ahmed Raza contributed of 17 runs.

Left arm pace man Muhammad Haris grabbed 2-19 while off spinner Jahanzaib Tiwana captured 2 wickets of 32 runs.

In-reply Multan reached the target 152 in 19.3 overs. Opener Majid Hussain scored a brilliant half century 57 in 43 balls with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, Imran Ali made 23 valuable runs in 16 balls, Jahanzaib Tiwana scored 22 in 15 balls with 3 fours.

Off-spinner Muhammad Zeeshan captured 3 wickets for 33 runs. Later Chief Guest Senior General Manager National Stadium Karachi Arshad Khan gives away the man of the match award to Majid Hussain (Multan), Rao Javed (Karachi) was the Best Batsman, Muhammad Zeeshan was the Best Bowler while Matloob Qureshi Captain (Multan) was declared Best Fielder of the Semi Final, Petron PDCA Saleem Karim, Member Board of Directors Iqbal Imam, Javed Ameen, Imran Khan, Sadiq Khatri, Dr Noman Palekar, Co-ordinator PDCA Hyderabad Syed Rahat Ali Shah, Hon. Secretary PDCA Amir Uddin Ansari, Media Manager Muhammad Nizam and others were also present on the occasion.—APP