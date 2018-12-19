Multan defeats Lahore Whites by seven wickets

Multan

Multan region defeated Lahore Whites by seven wickets in first match of 9th day of 15th National T20 Cup at Multan International Stadium. Lahore region won the toss and elected to bat. Playing first, Lahore Whites set total of 109 runs for seven wickets. Ali Khan made 43 runs on 36 balls, and Saif Badar scored 20 runs.

From Multan region, Muhammad Irfan took two wickets. Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez and Amir Yameen got one wicket, each. Multan region successfully chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets in 17.2 overs. Muhammad Hafeez played brilliant innings and scored 46 runs. Hassan Raza made 33 runs. Muhammad Hafeez from Multan region was declared the Man of the Match.— APP

