Multan Corps clinches Army Baseball Championship trophy

Samne Abbas

Karachi

Army Baseball Championship 2017 was played from 22 to 29 December 2017 in Malir Garrison Karachi. A total of eleven teams from different Corps of Pakistan Army, participated in the tournament. Multan Corps won the final match by defeating Karachi Corps and got the Tournament Trophy.

The chief guest of the final match, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza appreciated the performance of all the teams who participated in the tournament. Corps Commander distributed the medals amongst the players who played in the final match and given the Tournament Trophy to the final match winning team.