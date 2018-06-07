Mulk directs Finance Division to make strategy

Economy safeguard

Islamabad

The Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk directed the Finance Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy containing immediate measures as well as a blueprint of long term structural reform package for the consideration of the incoming elected government.

The interim Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the caretaker Federal Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office.

Secretary Interior gave a detailed briefing to the Cabinet about the functions of the ministry and its various attached departments. He also briefed the meeting on various legislative and administrative policy initiatives taken for ensuring internal security and law and order in the country.

Interior Secretary also briefed the Cabinet on various measures being taken by the Interior Ministry to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial governments for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.

Dr. Shamshad Akhter, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, gave an overview of the economy and the present situation of various economic indicators.

While noting satisfactory GDP growth rate of around 6%, the Cabinet underscored the need for taking immediate measures within the mandate of the caretaker government to address certain issues related to balance of payment, fiscal and debt sustainability and better management of public sector enterprises.—TNS