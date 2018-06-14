Mulk appoints Chief Secretaries, replaces IGPs

ECP meets today to discuss security arrangements for polls

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Caretaker Prime Ministser Nasirul Mulk has approved the Federal Cabinet’s decision of appointing four new provincial secretaries and inspectors-general of police.

Mulk gave the approval at a meeting here on Wednesday. The provincial governments, following consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, approved posting of Akbar Hussain Durrani as Chief Secretary Punjab, Azam Suleman Khan in Sindh, Naveed Kamran Baloch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Akhtar Nazeer in Balochistan.

The new top cops include Dr Kaleem Imam in Punjab, while Amjad Javed Saleemi will replace Allah Dino Khawaja as IG Sindh, Mohammad Tahir will replace Salahuddin Mehsud as IG KP and Mohsin Hasan Butt will take the role of IG Balochistan.

The Election Commission will meet to discuss security measures for the forthcoming elections. On Tuesday, the ECP directed the establishment secretary to appoint new chief secretaries and IGs. Last month, the ECP and Army formulated a security strategy for the general elections. The armed forces are expected to provide security to ensure smooth conduct of elections. A final plan in this regard will be announced after a consensus with the law enforcement agencies and the federal and provincial caretaker authorities.