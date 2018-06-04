Mukhtar Waza visits family members of Lass Khan

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat Leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with party members visited Soendbrad Kokernag area of Islamabad district, today.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza during his visit interacted with different public delegations. He also visited the house of Lass Khan whose five sons were martyred for the just cause.

He while interacting with family members and relatives of Lass Khan said despite facing many hardships in life this family especially Lass Khan always stood with the Kashmir freedom movement and sacrifices rendered by the family will not go waste.

Waza on occasion appealed the freedom-loving people and rich people to come forward for the help of needy people who have suffered due to the prevailing situations in Kashmir. He also expressed serious concern over plight of detainees and appealed the international human rights organisations to take serious note of falling health of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails of India and Kashmir.

He demanded immediate release of all detainees before Eid.—KMS