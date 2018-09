Islamabad

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in Islamabad town on Saturday.

The police took Mukhtar Ahmad Waza into custody from his residence in the town and put him under detention, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, the JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the detention of Mukhtar Waza, terming it as political vengeance and frustration on part of the occupation authorities.—APP