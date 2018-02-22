Mukesh Kumar urges vehicles owners to abide by law

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Mukesh Kumar Chawla has urged the vehicles owners to abide by the law and avoid violating the rules formed for their safety and interests.

On directives of the Minister ET&NC, as many as 14 teams of Sindh Excise Department in collaboration with Traffic Police have launched a campaign against vehicles bearing tinted glasses ,fancy number plates, vehicles plying on roads with applied for registration and motor cyclists not wearing helmets.

This campaign will continue for one month. In first phase these Excise Department teams are working under supervision of SP District South on Shahr-e-Faisal.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers and officials of these teams to fully coordinate with Traffic Police and perform their duties living in the limits of the law.

He also asked the owners of vehicles having tinted glasses, bearing fancy number plates or plying on AFR to follow the law and remove all these illegal things. He said that it is necessary to curb VIP culture and not only to abide by the law but they should also cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

