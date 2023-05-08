Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious home fact guide

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is currently the 13th richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, with a net worth of $84.7 billion, while Gautam Adani, another billionaire, is down at the 21st spot with a $61.8 billion fortune. Ambani, who is in charge of the biggest oil refinery in the world, also resides in the most costly private home in the world.

In addition to Antilia, his real estate portfolio also consists of Stoke Park in London and a beachfront home on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The principal residence of Mukesh Ambani is fairly appropriate for a man who is now ranked as the second-richest person in India. His home, Antilia, is respectable.

The second-most costly billionaire residence in the world is Antilia. According to property assessors, Antilia, the residence of the UK royal family and the second-most valuable property after Buckingham Palace, was valued at about USD 2.2 billion in 2020. Although there are no precise estimates, it is frequently stated in the media that Antilia’s maintenance work costs Rs 2.5 crores per month.

Mukesh Ambani’s home, which is situated in Cumballa Hill along the Altamount Road, is named after a fictitious island that is thought to be in the Atlantic Ocean close to Portugal and Spain. A neighbour of Mukesh Ambani is Kumar Mangalam Birla, a member of the Birla family.

The opulent 4,00,000 square foot Ambani home has 27 stories and cantilevers.

Beginning in 2004, the Ambani residence Antilia underwent intense construction that lasted for seven years, until 2010. The Ambani family didn’t actually move there until the end of 2011, which fueled allegations that the mansion had Vastu-related problems.

Ambani contracted Perkins & Will, a Chicago-based architectural firm, and Hirsch Bedner Associates, a Santa Monica-based interior design firm, to design and construct Antilia, two renowned US businesses.

Nita Ambani, a family chatelaine and philanthropist, was instrumental in the conception and creation of Antilia and was in charge of enlisting the support of both businesses. Even though the general architecture was influenced by the sun and the lotus, both firms worked tirelessly to guarantee that no two rooms in the mansion looked alike.