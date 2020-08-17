Mujeebuddin Sahrai takes charge as VC SMIU

Prof DrMujeebuddinSahrai Memon took charge as the new Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University on Monday. After taking the charge he held meetings with deans, heads of different departments and chairpersons individually.

Previously, DrMujeebuddinMemon had served as Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam consecutively for two tenures. He had alsobeen assigned charge of Acting Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (SBBUVAS), Sakrand.

His professional experience spans more than 22 years in a diverse range of fields. Dr. Memon earned Quaid-e-Azam merit Scholarship and completed Ph.D. from world reputed Thermo-fluid Mechanics Research Center (TFMRC) of Sussex University UK. In recognition of his academic and research performance, he was awarded Best University Teacher Award by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, in year of 2008.