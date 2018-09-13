Muharram security plan chalked out

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani on Wednesday announced to chalk out comprehensive security plan for the month of Muharram-ul-Haram in which 1258 Majalis and 334 processions would be taken out in whole district till Moharram 15. An official of DCO Office told Pakistan Observer that more than 1500 police officials, 1000 volunteers and 300 police volunteers assigned duties to cover Majalis and processions.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed to monitor each and every activities of Moharram in the city. He informed that a special control room has been established in Police Lines to monitor all activities to avoid any unpleasant incident.