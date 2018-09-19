Muharram processions in different parts of IOK

Srinagar

Several Muharram processions were taken out in different parts of the territory to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Thousands of mourners joined the processions in Bemina, Zorigund, Sonapa, Beerwah, Mir Behri, Kachi Kani, Baghwanpora, Mughal Mohalla, Zadibal, Shalimar, Cheng Mohalla, Chalpora, Gulshan Bagh, Malapora, Nowgam and other areas.

Addressing the mourners, Anjuman Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for the glory of Islam. He condemned the killings in Kashmir and said that killing people and burning their properties by the Indian troops were not going to serve any purpose. He said Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be resolved through political means at the earliest.

The Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President, Maulana Masroor Abbas, addressing the procession taken out from Gulshan Bagh, Bota Kadal in Srinagar condemned the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the processions of 8th and 10th Muharram terming it as interference in religious matters.

It is to mention here that traditionally main procession of 8th Muharram used to start in Srinagar from Shaheed Gunj and culminate at Dalgate after passing through different areas while the procession of 10th Muharram would start from Aabi Guzar and end at Zadibal in Srinagar.—KMS

