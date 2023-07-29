LAHORE – Ashura, the 10th of Moharram, is being observed today with traditional religious solemnity and fervor amid elaborate security arrangements to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala 14 centuries ago.

Heavy deployment of law enforcement agencies personnel has been made on the routes of processions, outside venues of Majlis and in sensitive areas of different cities across Pakistan to avoid any untoward incident.

Extra measures have also been taken like suspending mobile phone service on and around the route of main processions and sensitive areas, a ban on pillion riding and large-scale monitoring through CCTV.

All markets and businesses were closed on the occasion of Ashura while press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programs to mark the significance of the event.

The police, rangers and army jawans kept patrolling different areas while special forces’ personnel and snipers have taken positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants.

In Lahore, the central Zuljinnah procession of Ashura emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi gate late Friday night and began its day-long journey through its traditional route.

A large number of Sabeels of juices, milk and water were set up along the route to facilitate the mourners.

Banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were displayed by different political and social workers and other office bearers of district government in various areas.

Accompanied by hundreds of mourners the procession will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar today in the evening.

After the culmination of the procession a Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held inside Karbala Gamay shah in which noted zakerin will highlight the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Despite significant rains, the procession moved through Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazar, Suha Bazar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mitha Bazar, Tehsil Bazar, Bazar Hakiman and Unchi Masjid.

After passing through Bhaati Chowk, the procession will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah after maghrib prayers.

Large number of chest beating and noah reciting mourners observed Matam (flagellation) with chained knives at several points on the route.

Ambulances of various hospitals and other relief organizations are kept stand by for transporting those wounded to the hospitals while the volunteers provided first aid to the mourners during and after the Matam.

The route of the procession has been closed for the general public and pedestrians, while Law enforcing agencies personnel have blocked the roads entering to the main route of the procession.

Local residents entering into the route to reach their houses and shops are being thoroughly searched.

Special security gates and scanners have been placed at the entrances of Imambargahs for searching the participants.