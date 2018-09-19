Muharram mourners subjected to brute force

Srinagar

Indian police used brute force to prevent people from taking out a Muharram procession in Srinagar, today.

An eyewitness said scores of mourners took out a march from Dalgate area of Srinagar and proceeded towards the city center, Lal Chowk. However, when the procession reached Dalgate Chowk, the police intercepted the mourners and asked them to retreat.

As the mourners offered stiff resistance and tried to proceed ahead, the police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse them. However, a large number of mourners were able to proceed towards Lal Chowk where police swung into action and again fired teargas shells to disperse them.

Several mourners broke the police cordon near MA Road also and proceeded towards Shaheed Gunj.

The police fired teargas shell to break up another procession near Regal Chowk in the city. Earlier today, the police also detained scores of mourners to prevent them to take out Muharram procession in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

The occupation authorities had already ordered restrictions in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and Kral Khud police stations.—KMS

