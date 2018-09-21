Muharram message: K-P governor urges harmony and unity

PESHAWAR: Residents of the province have been urged to maintain complete unity, cohesion and harmony in their ranks apart from demonstrating the highest level of fraternity and commitment for ensuring better future for the coming generations.

This was urged by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Governor Shah Farman in a message on Ashura-e-Muharram. “Muharram, one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar bears special significance in Islamic history for the faithful,” the governor said.

“Muharram 10 reminds the Muslims of the historic tragedy wherein Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions embraced martyrdom at Karbala. It signifies that great sacrifice offered by the 72 martyrs who chose the path of truth and righteousness to fight against the forces of evil and tyranny with the un-shakable spirit of commitment and steadfastness,” he added.

In the tragedy of Karbala, he said, there is a comprehensive message for us with far-reaching effects. It teaches us the lessons of faith, steadfastness, perseverance and above all patience at a time when faced with overwhelming odds and powerful adversaries.

“On the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram, being observed on Friday, I take the opportunity to stress upon the countrymen to maintain complete unity, cohesion and harmony in their ranks; demonstrate the highest level of fraternity and commitment for ensuring better future for the coming generations,” he maintained.

