Muharram is month of sacrifice, selflessness: Mirwaiz

Islamabad

The Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the first month of Islamic calendar, Muharram, gives the message that sacrifices and selflessness are integral to the message and practice of Islam.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said Muslims across the globe including the people of Kashmir have been giving countless difficulties.

“Muharram provides us a great opportunity to learn from the history of Islam and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to stick to the path of righteousness and justice, come what may.”—APP