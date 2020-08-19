Muharram cleanliness plan of LWMC

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued its Muharramul Haram sanitation plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collecting and transporting waste generated.

The plan will be executed during the month of Muharram with special focus on first 10 days of the month. In this regard, special Cleanliness arrangements will be made and more than 600 sanitary workers has been deployed to ensure.