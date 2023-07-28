LAHORE – Processions have been taken out across Pakistan on 9th of Muharram (Friday) amid elaborate security arrangements with mobile services suspicion in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident.

All the federating units have already issued security and traffic plans to facilitate participants of processions and majalis, and commuters.

Punjab has called armed forces for helping law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order.

Lahore

Main procession was taken out from the Pando Street Imambargah in Islampura which would culminate at Imam Bargah Khema-e-Sadat in Old Anarkali late night after passing through traditional routes.

Besides deployment of 4,700 police officers and personnel, snipers had been positioned on the roofs of various buildings in the area.

In a statement, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the police had completed the security arrangements for Muharram 9 and 10. He said that all processions and majlis would be provided with fool-proof security.

All processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he said, adding that ban on pillion-riding would also be ensured.

He said that mobile services would be suspended for specific periods on the procession routes.

According to the statement, six superintendents of police, 83 station house officers, 216 upper subordinates, women police officials and more than 11,000 police constables would be performing their duties on the occasion.

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams would be patrolling the areas near the routes at all times. In case of rain, the routes would be kept open with the help of the city administration.

Punjab police asked citizens to remain vigilant and look out for any unattended bag, motorcycle, car and any individual with suspicious actions.

Karachi

The main mourning procession was taken out from Nishtar Park at 12pm on conclusion of the main majlis. Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the gathering.

The procession would culminate at Hussainiyah Iranian Imambargah in the Kharadar area.

As per Karachi traffic police, Bahadur Yar Jung Road located near Soldier Bazaar had been opened for traffic in both directions at 2:10pm after the procession concluded.

The road had been blocked for traffic at 9:06am and the traffic had been diverted towards Lasbela from Gurumandir.

MA Jinnah Road, heading towards Numaish Chowrangi, was blocked for traffic at 8:12am due to a mourning procession.

The traffic was being diverted to the alternative routes mentioned therein.

Islamabad

The main procession begin at G-6 Imam Bargah amid tight security arrangements.

The procession will culminate at the same venue after passing through set route which has been blocked with barbed wires, tents and containers.

A total of 1,685 police officials are performing security duties with the assistance of 60 personnel from Rangers and 365 personnel from the FC.

Mobile services are also suspended in multiple parts of the city..

Quetta

Mourning procession was taken out from McConaghey Road which would culminate at Nasirul Aza Imambargah after passing through traditional route.

Strict security arrangements included road blockages at various points for routine traffic, along with the suspension of mobile phone services.

Police and Frontier Constabulary teams were deployed across the city along with aerial monitoring of the situation.

Peshawar

The main procession began at Imam Bargah Hussainian Hall in Saddar.

Another procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Bibi Sahiba.

Strict security arrangements have been made throughout the city. Movement of Afghan refugees has been restricted and procession routes are being monitored by CCTV cameras.

Three-layered security arrangements have been made in the cantonment area.

Along with rooftop snipers on all routes, mourning processions were being monitored through drone cameras, CCTV and surveillance camera system mobiles.