LAHORE – Pakistan’s top moon sighting committee will meet today in Balochistan for the sighting of Muharram Crescent.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the important meeting in Quetta and will announce the start of Muharram.

Meanwhile, zonal and district moon sighting committees will meet at their respective Headquarters today to sight the crescent of the first Islamic month.

Earlier, Met Office said there are slight chances of Muharram moon sighting today on Tuesday in Pakistan. It predicted that the new moon will be born on 11:32pm on July 17 (Monday).

Local authorities planned strict measures for mourning processions and place of Majalis in connection with finalizing security arrangements ahead to the Holy Month of Muharram.

Top officials passed necessary instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to maintain law and order situation in the holy month of Muharram in the district.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…