Muhammad Saeed Sheikh was recognized by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on “Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2020” on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs honoured expatriate Pakistanis around the world on Thursday for their outstanding services in addressing the global Corona Virus pandemic. The ‘Foreign Minister Honours List’ was announced at a ceremony headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the ministry. Participants were invited to join in through webinar the link as the session live streamed on Facebook.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of Houston Karachi Sister City Association & Coordinator, Alliance for Disaster Relief was among 86 Pakistanis who were featured on the list honouring their services during the pandemic. Qureshi lauded their services and commended them for being true ambassadors of the country.

Among those honoured, in the first category were those who risked their lives during the pandemic and died in the service of humanity, in the second category were health workers and doctors who rendered exemplary services, in the third were those involved in relief efforts during the pandemic, the fourth featured overseas Pakistanis who worked with Pakistani embassies around the world to serve the Pakistani community, the fifth category included overseas social organizations which aided expatriates in different countries. Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, Foreign Secretary Sohail Abbas and other officials from the ministry were also present at the ceremony.

Mr. Sheikh, while thanking the Government of Pakistan, acknowledged this, as an incredible honor to be recognized in the first “Foreign Minister’s Honours List”. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who took this initiative and proudly recognized the contributions of extraordinary members of the Pakistani diaspora who showed great leadership, courage and selflessness during the COVID-19 global pandemic, demonstrating exceptional contribution to their local communities. He also paid special tribute to Mr. Syed Javaid Anwar for his generous support and Hon. Consul General Abrar H Hashmi for spearheading Alliance for Disaster COVID-19 Relief Efforts” and appreciate all Collaborating Organizations, Donors, Coordinating Committee, Volunteers and media.

The Consul General Abrar Hashmi of Pakistan-Houston hosted the Flag Hoisting Ceremony on occasion of Pakistan Independence Day and on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the Commendation Award to Muhammad Saeed Sheikh.

Many elected officials and community leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain H.E. Afzaal Mahmood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, business & Community leaders Dr. Ashraf Abbasi, M. J. Khan, Haroon Sheikh, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Majyd Aziz, and media outlets congratulated Mr. Sheikh on this distinctive honor.

Sheikh earlier this year Coordinated “Alliance for Disaster COVID-19 Relief Efforts benefiting Community in USA & in Pakistan. The Relief efforts include a Food / Grocery Distribution, PPE Donation to Mayor Houston Drive, Houston “Virtual “ Iftar with the Mayor, Donation of $200,000.00 from Syed Javaid Anwar to PM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Free COVID-19 Testing, PPE donation to Congressman Al Green drive for Fort Bend County, PPE Safety Kits Distribution to Community members, Grocery distribution in Northern Pakistan, PPE distribution in Karachi and funding to COVID-19 Relief projects of Project C.U.R.E, Texas and Houston Food Bank, ICNA Relief, Helping Hand USA & Rotary International.

Sheikh is a recipient of U.S. Civil Honor “The Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2018 and also served as President of Pakistan Junior Chamber, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA. His leadership was recognized by Sister Cities International Circle of Distinguished Volunteers, City of Houston, and the US Congress.