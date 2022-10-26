Muhammad Saeed Sheikh received “2022 Global Leader of Influence Award” from World Affairs Council at 24th Annual Jesse H. Jones Awards Luncheon

Prominent Community organizer and recognized Volunteer, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh received 2022 Global Leader of Influence Award from the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston, at the 24th Annual Jesse H. Jones Award Luncheon and becomes the first South Asian Pakistani American nominated for this prestigious recognition on his international impact, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions to Houston’s international spirit since over 25 years:

The largest ever this year’s Annual Event featured Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, and was attended by over 800 prominent leaders in Business, Education, Finance & World Affairs, City Officials, 30 plus Consul General’s including Abrar Hashmi of Pakistan & Prominent Businessman S. Javaid Anwar. On the occasion Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, honored Sheikh with the special Congressional Recognition and paid high tribute for his several Community Services.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzales and several other elected officials and Community leaders were among those who also congratulated Sheikh on this distinct Achievement and called him an influencer and recognized trailblazer in Houston.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh is a Community Organizer & recognized Volunteer. He is a founding member of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) that was established in 2009.

Currently he is serving as President of HKSCA. Additionally, he is the Coordinator of Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) & the Houston Iftar-Annual Ramadan Dinner with the Mayor of Houston.

In the past in recognition of his Community Services, President Donald Trump awarded him the “President’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2018”, a prestigious Civil Award, which is bestowed upon citizens for their contributions to the nation & for their outstanding volunteering services throughout their lifetime, which was presented by Award founder President George W. Bush. In 2020, for his outstanding work in response to COVID-19 he was recognized by Government of Pakistan on “Foreign Minister’s Honor List”, and in 2021, he also won the Sister Cities International “Volunteer of the Year Award”.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, who strongly believe that the success of every effort depends on collaborative efforts, which brings “Blessings in Unity”. He is leading several initiatives and strives to continue to serve the Community.

At the Jesse H. Jones Awards Luncheon World Affairs Council also honored Hess Corporation’s Greg Hill as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year for his accomplishments in promoting Houston’s designation as the energy capital of the world and few others from different fields.

Since 1969, the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston has served as Houston’s leading nonpartisan forum for global dialogue, offering access to international leaders, foreign affairs experts, and world policy makers.

The Council has throughout United States 95 Chapters and serves thousands of Houstonians, all with a passion for global understanding and a desire to be at the forefront of international business and geopolitics.