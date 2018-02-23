Muhammad Nouman Aslam Khan completes Ph.D. in Mathematics

ISLAMABAD Feb 22: Young Research scholar of Mathematics Department of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad, Muhammad Nouman Aslam Khan has completed his Ph.D. degree after he successfully defended his thesis in the field of mathematical analysis under the supervision of Prof Dr Akbar Azam.

Nouman Aslam Khan 31, In presence of Chairman Mathematics Department Prof Dr. Moiz ud Din Khan, Prof Dr. Tariq Shah, Prof Dr. Sorriya Mehmood, Prof Dr. Aftab Khan and Prof Dr. Shamsul Qamar, the scholar defended his thesis and research works of Ph.D. degree. He attributed his success to his hard work, the guidance of teachers and prayers of his parents.

Related