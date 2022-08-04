Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt has become the first athlete from Pakistan to win a Gold medal for the country at the ongoing commonwealth games in Birmingham.

He won the gold in the 109kg plus category of the Weightlifting competition setting numerous records on the way to lifting a total of 405kg.

Nooh Dastagir Butt set the new Commonwealth Games record by snatching 173kg before setting another record by lifting 232kg in clean and jerk to finish with 405kg total which happens to be another Commonwealth Games record.

New Zealand’s David Andrew snagged Silver by finishing with a total of 394kgs with India’s Gurdeep Singh completing the podium with a 390kgs total.

The Gold medal is redemption for Nooh Dastagir Butt who finished with a Bronze medal in the last Commonwealth games in 2018 in the 105kg plus category.

His performance drew accolades and congratulatory messages from all over Pakistan including the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s only previous gold in weightlifting came way back in 2006 when Shujauddin Malik won in the 85kg category in Melbourne.

This also happens to be Pakistan’s only Gold medal in the games so far with Judoka Shah Hussain Shah the only other Pakistani on the podium after winning Bronze.

Arshad Nadeem is also in contention for another Gold with the Javelin thrower making the final of the competition as he attempts to add commonwealth gold to an already stellar resume.