Muhammad Aurangzeb joins HBL as President/CEO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Habib Bank Limited (HBL), the largest bank in Pakistan, is pleased to announce that Muhammad Aurangzeb has joined HBL as the President and CEO with effect from April 30, 2018.

Aurangzeb is a well respected and seasoned banker with more than 30 years of diverse experience with leading global banks in Pakistan and overseas. He has joined HBL, from JP Morgan, Asia Pacific where he was the CEO Global Corporate Bank.

He started his career with Citibank, first in Pakistan and later in New York. Subsequently, he joined ABN AMRO Bank in a senior leadership role, rising to the position of Country Manager in Pakistan. He has since held senior level regional and global positions in ABN AMRO Amsterdam, RBS Singapore and, since 2011, with JP Morgan.

Aurangzeb is a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania from where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Economics as well as an MBA.

Upon assuming his new role, Aurangzeb said, “I’m delighted to be a part of HBL, which is an integral part of the nation’s fabric, and look forward to working with all the stakeholders to grow HBL from strength to strength.”