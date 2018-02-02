Muhammad Aurangzeb appointed HBL President/CEO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Habib Bank Limited (HBL), the largest bank in Pakistan, is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the appointment of Muhammad Aurangzeb as the President and CEO of HBL subject to approval of the Fit and Proper Test (FPT) by the State Bank of Pakistan.

HBL has submitted the requisite application to the State Bank of Pakistan in this regard.

Aurangzeb is a respected and seasoned banker with more than 30 years of diverse experience with leading global banks in Pakistan and overseas. He is currently the CEO Global Corporate Bank, Asia Pacific at JP Morgan.

He started his career with Citibank, first in Pakistan and later in New York.

He then joined ABN AMRO Bank in a senior leadership role, rising to the position of Country Manager in Pakistan.

He has since held senior level regional and global positions in ABN AMRO Amsterdam, RBS Singapore and, since 2011, with JP Morgan.

He is a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania from where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Science and Economics as well as an MBA.