ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Muhammad Asim, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group as Executive Director General, and Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information said Muhammad Asim, BS20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC), is assigned additional charge of the post of Executive Director General/Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department, Islamabad in addition to his own duties, during the training.

Muhammad Asim was earlier serving as Director General of the Cyber Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.