Muhammad Ashfaq made new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain made the announcement while briefing media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ashfaq Ahmed will replace incumbent FBR chief Asim Ahmed, who had been assigned the task in April this year.

This is the seventh time the PTI-led government is appointing the FBR chairman.

Whoo is Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed?

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed – a career IRS Pakistan officer, is currently serving as the Director General, International Taxes, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad.

He holds a Masters in English (Language & Literature) from the University of the Punjab, MS in (Economic) Policy Analysis from Saitama University, Japan, and PhD in Political Economy from the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad / University of Washington, Seattle, USA.

More info to follow…