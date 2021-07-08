Mufti Taqi Usmani remains unhurt in suspected assassination bid

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said that he remained unharmed after a man attempted to attack him with a knife at the Darul Uloom Korangi seminary during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mufti Usman in an audio message circulating on social media confirmed the incident, which happened after Fajr prayers when he was walking outside the seminary.

mufti taqi usmani pe qatilana hamla}مفتی تقی عثمانی قاتلانہ حملے میں بال بال بچ گئے pic.twitter.com/Nx4PVu1TPO — URDU ISLAMIC (@sunnymalik500) July 8, 2021

He said that the suspect wanted to meet him separately adding that as he gotten up to speak with him separately, the suspect pulled out the knife.

However, the guards of the prominent cleric captured the suspect, who has been identified as Asim Laeeq.

The alleged assailant has been handed over to police for further investigation.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed telephoned Usmani to express concern over the incident.

The minister inquired about the incident from the religious scholar, and lauded him for being the “pride of Islam”.

“I am very concerned about the suspected attack on you,” said Rashid.