Mufti Taqi Usmani reaches Kabul to hold peace talks with TTP

Kabul: Mufti Taqi Usmani, known as the “Mufti-e-Azam” in Pakistan, along with other religious leaders and tribal elders, has reached Kabul for talks with the representatives of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as part of efforts to push for a peace deal.

The delegation of the ulema was received by the Pakistan mission in Kabul.

Mufti Taqi Usmani along with the delegation of Ulema was received by the Pakistan mission in Kabul. TTP source confirms that the meeting between them and the Ulema delegation is expected to take place tomorrow in the presence of the Afghan Taliban. pic.twitter.com/ltnVBaSp2p — Sheikh Rafiq usmani (@SRusmaniPK) July 25, 2022

During the visit, the delegation will hold meetings with the representatives of the banned outfit and senior officials of the Afghan Taliban government to take forward the process that began earlier last year.

Through the Afghan Taliban’s mediation, talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP have been ongoing for the past year. Initially, the negotiations produced a one-month ceasefire, but the process stalled after each side accused the other of breaking the agreements.

The TTP then started carrying out terrorist strikes against Pakistani security personnel again.

Read: Peace talks between security forces and TTP | By Akbar Jan Marwat

Following the rash of cross-border terrorist assaults by the outlawed group in April, Islamabad allegedly launched airstrikes across the border in an effort to target its hideouts.