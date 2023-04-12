Mufti Saeed makes startling revelations about Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – As over 100 cases were registered against ousted premier Imran Khan, another case continues to haunt the cricketer-turned-politician about his third marriage with Bushra Riaz Watto aka Bushra Bibi.

Nikahkhwan Mufti Saeed, who solemnized the marriage of the former premier, recorded his statement before a local court in the federal capital. He claimed that Imran contacted him over the phone, asking him to solemnize his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

According to Saeed, the former prime minister took him to a house in DHA where a woman confirmed that Bushra Bibi’s sister is ready for Nikah as she completed her Iddat – the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she cannot marry another man.

The scholar said Bushra married during her Iddat despite knowing everything, an act which is punishable in South Asian nation. Several members of PTI including Zulfi Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry were present in Nikah ceremony and they also stood witness to the Nikah.

Saeed said he asked Bushra Bibi’s sister if Nikah can be solemnized as per Shariah and the latter’s responded positively.

He then confirmed that first Nikah was illegal which had been solemnised based on the prediction. Bushra Bibi divorces her first husband in November 2017 and tied the knot again in January 2018 – without completing the Iddat period.

Mufti said Imran Khan contacted him again a month later, requesting him to solemnize nikah for the second time with Bushra Bibi, saying her iddat was not completed at the time of the Nikah.

It was reported that the PTI chief earlier made a humble request to his Nikkah Khawan not to disclose the real date of his nikah to avoid the law. Bushra Bibi also rejected the claims.

Khan’s third wife clarified that she left the house of her former husband Maneka after completing the iddat period. She also shoots down the claims that she married Khan during the Iddat period, adding that the marriage took place months after the completion of the Iddat.