Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away in Karachi

Pakistan’s renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani passed away after a protracted illness at the age of 86 on Friday.

Born in 1936, Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar, jurist and author who served as the President of DarulUloom Karachi. He was an alumnus of DarulUloomDeoband, University of the Punjab and the DarulUloom Karachi.

He authored books including Ahkam-e-Zakat, Al-Taliqat al-nafiahalafath al mulhim, Islam Main Aurat Ki Hukmrani and Nawadir al-Fiqh.

Muhammad Rafi Usmani was also the current President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was the son of the late Mufti Muhammad Shafi, the founder of DarulUloom Karachi and brother of another notable Islamic scholar, Muhammad TaqiUsmani.

Recognized for his knowledge in Fiqh, Hadith, and Tafsir, Mufti Rafi Usmani had authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic.