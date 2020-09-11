Mufti Qavi lands in trouble

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A fresh viral video shows Mufti Abdul Qavi swaying to musical rhythms, with a woman, who seems to be of foreign descent, landing him once again in hot waters. However, the cleric claims it is revenge. Qavi, who remains in the headlines for his controversial remarks and actions that raise eyebrows across Pakistan, has categorically denied the veracity of the video, saying the “fake” video was created after he issued comments against the Indian violence and aggression in Kashmir. “This video of me dancing with the Korean woman is fake,” he told media.