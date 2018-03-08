Mufti Qavi to be indicted on March 21

Multan

The district and sessions court hearing the Qandeel Baloch murder case ruled on Wednesday that the remaining suspects will be indicted on March 21. During the hearing, the primary accused in the social media celebrity’s murder, Baloch’s brother Waseem and relative Haq Nawaz, appeared in the court along with the other accused: Mufti Abdul Qavi, Aslam Shahid and Abdul Basit.

Waseem and Nawaz were indicted in the case in December 2016. The judge directed that the remaining accused be provided copies of the charge-sheet so they could be indicted on March 21.—INP