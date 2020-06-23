Mufti Naeem’s son appointed Jamia Binoria Chancellor

Sheikh Noman Naeem, the eldest son of late religious scholar Mufti Naeem, has been appointed the Chancellor of JamiaBinoria International, the religious institute said on Tuesday. Mufti Naeem had founded JamiaBinoria – an international Deobandi educational institute in Karachi – in 1979. It enrolls over 5,000 students, including hundreds from abroad.The prominent religious figure passed away in Karachi Saturday. His eldest son has now taken over the institute. Sheikh NomanNaeem completed his early education and Hifz-ul-Quran from JamiaBinoria. He then completed his Dars-e-Nizami and Aalim Course, JamiaBinoria said in a statement. In parallel, Noman completed his BA and MA in Islamic Studies from the Federal Urdu University. He had been given the responsibility of the foreign department of JamiaBinoria International while he was studying the Mufti Course. Sheikh Noman recently completed his PhD in Education System, according to the statement. He has spent most of his time in travelling for the sake of quality enhancement in Islamic education. The newly appointed chancellor did management courses and various skill development programs by himself. The institute said it has been imparting Islamic education in almost 50 countries because of his efforts.