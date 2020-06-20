Mufti Naeem passes away in Karachi

Observer Report

Karachi

Prominent religious scholar and Jamia Binoria International chancellor Mufti Muhammad Naeem passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest in Karachi, his close aide has confirmed.

The prominent cleric was being taken to the hospital when he succumbed to his heart ailment.

Mufti Naeem was also a member of executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris alArabia – the largest grouping of seminaries in the country. According to his family members, he was suffering from choronic illness for a long time.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

