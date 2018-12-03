Mufti Muneeb seeks PTI-like treatment for TLP leaders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mufti Muneebur Rehman, the chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan has said that the authorities should show leniency to Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) leaders and activists for the losses incurred to public property during their protests and sit-ins just like they did to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in in 2014.

The statement comes a day after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that TLP leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri among others have been charged with treason and terrorism. Rizvi was taken into “protective custody” as security forces launched a crackdown against the religio-political party on November 23.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Mufti Muneeb said the ruling party had also been involved in unlawful activities including attacking the Parliament building and PTV headquarters, adding that if they can be pardoned for conducting these acts then the TLP leaders and activists also deserved similar treatment.

“Cases were also lodged against current rulers, which were later dismissed on personal guarantees … treason charges are also framed on those living lavishly in palaces in Dubai these days,” said the renowned cleric, adding that a legislation should be made for uniform action on damages during protests and sit-ins.

Mufti Muneeb urged the prime minister, the chief justice and the army chief to pardon the TLP leaders for issuing provocative statements against them. He said the authorities must refrain from making the TLP an example as this will only give them a temporary success but will ignite a fire that can engulf the entire country.

“Even superpowers have failed to control terrorism by using force … we don’t want to arouse religious sentiments and want a peaceful way to resolve the issue,” he remarked. Mufti Muneeb went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was approached to nominate the federal minister for religious affairs for the negotiations with the TLP leadership and leave Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for the ‘political wrestling’

Share on: WhatsApp