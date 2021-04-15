Mufti Muneeb, Bashir Farooqi demand withdrawal of ban on TLP

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman while addressing a press conference at the press club along with AllamaSyed Hussain-ud-Din Shah, Maulana Bashir FarooqiQadri and eminent scholars and leaders of Ahl-e-Sunnat said on Thursdaythe federal ministers who signed the agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are responsible for the current situation. “At the time, the impact and consequences were not kept in mind.”

He asked, “Did they persuade the leadership of TLP to come to an appropriate solution after reaching an agreement? In the agreement, the government accepted the obligation to raise the issue in parliament.

If the government did not have the courage to present a formal official resolution, could not a middle way have been found? A private resolution on the subject would be tabled in Parliament, after which it would be up to the Parliament to decide.”

Mufti Muneeb regretted that those who chanted the slogans of Labaikand the Messenger of Allah were shot at directly.

”He added that people have said from various sources that many people have been martyred and a large number of people have been seriously injured. “We offercondolence to the families of the martyrs.

”The Ulema said that the decision to ban TLP is also unwise, it will have lasting negative effects.

Organizations that have been banned in the past are in the field with alternative names. You cannot change people’s thinking and religious views by the force of government and the force of law.

It takes wisdom to bring things to an acceptable level, but our government and rulers are deprived of this ability.

In the eyes of the government, it is just a matter of coercion, use of force and demeaning others, expecting good from them is futile. We strongly condemn these atrocities and this act of the government.

It is still time for the government to act wisely and release all the detainees unconditionally, otherwise hatred will erupt in all these families against the government.

The head of the movement, Allama Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, and those responsible for his shura should be released and meaningful talks should be held with them so that the situation can be gradually normalize.