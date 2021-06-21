Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing his student

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, a former JUI-F leader and cleric who sexually assaulted a madrassah student, admitted to his crime during interrogation, authorities said Monday.

According to police, Aziz and his sons were brought before the Cantt court today. During the proceedings, the police requested the court for physical remand of the mufti.

In response, the court granted authorization for a four-day physical remand of the accused, as well as a DNA test and medical examination.

According to the authorities, Aziz admitted that he was in the viral video, which was secretly recorded by his pupil.

The Mufti also admitted to luring the student with passing grades on the test and then sexually abusing him afterward. He further said that he was afraid of the consequences once the video became public.

Aziz informed the cops that his sons had intimidated the student and warned him not to talk about it. Despite the threats, the student proceeded to upload the video on Youtube.

The Mufti also said that he made a video statement because he did not want to leave the madrassah and that when the video was leaked, the madrassah management asked him to resign.

To escape prosecution, Aziz left the madrassah and took shelter in the homes of several of his pupils when authorities filed a case against him. Aziz went into hiding in several locations, including Township, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Mianwali, according to the police.

According to the police, Aziz and his boys were tracked down using the position of their cell phones. They were hiding in Mianwali when they were apprehended by the police.

It should be noted that on Thursday, June 17, the police filed a complaint against Aziz, his sons, and two other unnamed males after a video of the priest sexually abusing a pupil sparked anger on social media.

Following that, the police searched the madrassah in search of Aziz and his kids, since he was said to visit the seminary.

The student said in his video that Aziz had “sexually abused” him before the cleric’s sons began “blackmailing and threatening to kill” him.

“If justice is not done, I will commit suicide,” the student had warned.

Aziz and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassah, according to Superintendent Asadullah Farooq, and the institution was not liable for any of their actions.

Aziz had claimed that the video was two and a half to three years old and that the student was being “used against” him before his Monday confession.

“I declare under oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious,” he had claimed in a video message.

