Mufti Aziz, six others indicted in seminary assault case

LAHORE – A local court on Monday indicted Mufti Aziz and six other suspects including his two sons in a case related to the molestation of a seminary student.

The judicial magistrate framed the charges against them after they were produced before the court by police officials. The case has been adjourned till October 18.

In June, the cleric of a Lahore seminary confessed to the crime, stating that he made a mistake and ashamed on it. He said that the victims had stealthily filmed the incident.

The Mufti also admitted to luring the student with passing grades on the test and then sexually abusing him afterward. He further said that he was afraid of the consequences once the video became public.

Aziz informed the cops that his sons had intimidated the student and warned him not to talk about it. Despite the threats, the student proceeded to upload the video on Youtube.

Punjab police had arrested the cleric and registered a case against him after the video of him sexually assaulting the student went viral on social media platforms.

It should be noted that on Thursday, June 17, the police filed a complaint against Aziz, his sons, and two other unnamed males after a video of the priest sexually abusing a pupil sparked anger on social media.

Following that, the police searched the madrassah in search of Aziz and his kids, since he was said to visit the seminary.

The student said in his video that Aziz had “sexually abused” him before the cleric’s sons began “blackmailing and threatening to kill” him.

“If justice is not done, I will commit suicide,” the student had warned.

