Mufti Adil murder case investigation transferred to CTD

The investigation of the high-profile murder of a renowned religious scholar in Karachi in October last year, has been transferred to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)on Monday.

Mufti Adil was murdered here at Shah Faisal Colony on Oct. 10 last year. Local police investigation failed to make any progress in the murder case, sources said.

CTD sources said that the officials have launched probe of the murder with different angles.

“Likely involvement of religious extremist groups in the high-profile murder could not be denied,” sources said.

Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony on October 10 last year.

Maulana Adil and his driver Maqsood suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Mufti Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.