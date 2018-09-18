MUET’s USPCAS-W organizes graduate seminar

Hyderabad

Professor at Department of Textile Engineering Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Dr. Zeeshan Khatri said Pakistan is best in the world of entrepreneurship and particularly technopreneurship opportunities. According to university spokesman, Dr. Zeeshan Khatri stated this while addressing the graduate seminar on Technology and Entrepreneurship: Ecosystem of Universities of Pakistan organized by U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) MUET Jamshoro.

Dr. Khatri said that the passion is the most effective motivator for an entrepreneur while a businessman only focuses on the profit. He noted that entrepreneurship is the mindset for an idea generation and innovation and value addition while technopreneurship is the value creation by the use of technology in the products. Dr. Khatri said the technology is not for love or hate but the proper utilization adding that in the market customers always try to find the uniqueness in the products so in this way the entrepreneur innovates and customer validates the products.

Speaking on the importance of the technology, Dr. Khatri said that technology plays a vital role in the innovation and transformation of the product for its utility. “Successful entrepreneur is who believes in the achievable dreams, and for entrepreneurs, big problems are the bigger opportunities.” he added. Dr. Khatri opined that the days of the time management were gone, now it is time for energy management efficiently and effectively.—APP

