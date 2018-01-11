Mudassir, Umer make U-18 snooker final

Islamabad

Punjab’s Mudassir Sheikh and Muhammad Umer Khan Wednesday qualified for the final of the Jubilee Insurance 3rd National Junior Under-18 Snooker Championship here at Billiards and Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The final will be played on Thursday. In the first semi-final, Muhammad Mudassir Sheikh of Punjab displayed outstanding performance to overcome his opponent Shahzaib Malik of Punjab by 4-1.

Mudassir made two big breaks in two consecutive frames 4th & 5th of 59 and 65, respectively. 65 is the highest break of the Championship so far. Previous was of 60 made by Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab in the pre-quarter final.

Muhammad Umer Khan of Punjab defeated Mu-hammad Hamza Ilyas of Punjab by 4-2 in the sec-ond semi final.

Earlier in the quarter finals, Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) defeated Muhammad Rafey of Sindh 4-0, Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) beat Kamran Albert Masih (KPK) 4-0, Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb) beat Ahsan Raza (Pjb) 4-3. It was very well con-tested match as match was decided on the Pink ball. Ahsan Ramzan made two breaks of 51 and 55 in the 4th & 5th frame. In the 4th & last quarter final, Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) defeated Muhammad Sheheryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-3.

Again it was a good match to watch as both youngsters 13 years Hamza Ilyas of Lahore and Sheheryar Abbas of Jhelum displayed excellent game. Both were tipped as the National stars.

Quarter Final Results: Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) bt Mu-hammad Rafay (Sindh) 4-0 (70-32, 88-40, 60-09, 99-15); Shaikh M. Muddasir (Pjb) bt Kamran Albert (Kpk) 4-0 (61-23, 59-17, 59-09, 73-21); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) 4-3 (44-58, 70-39(51), 56-54, 69-08(51), 05-73(55), 54-63(51), 58-48); M. Hamza Ilyas (Kpk) bt M. Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-3 (08-63, 27-57, 70-77, 66-26, 57-22, 85-15, 51-43).

Semi Final Results: Shaikh M. Muddasir (Pjb) bt Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) 4-1 (65-41, 61-12, 50-38, 88-21(59), 65-08(65); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt M. Hamza Ilyas (Kpk) 4-2 (70-28, 58-23, 15-63, 48-58, 73-01, 78-14).—APP