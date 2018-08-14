Mud flow, landslides block GB roads: NDMA

Islamabad

The significant monsoon rains have caused mud flow and landslides in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) rendering major thoroughfares blocked during last 24 hours.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its daily monsoon situation report said that momentous rainfall was reported during last 24 hours in Islamabad 74 mm, Lahore 55 mm, Barnala 53 mm, Haraman 49 mm, Kotli 42 mm, Tarbela 41 mm and Brarkot 40 mm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for next 24 hours predicts, “Scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej alongwith Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Divisions.—APP

