A much needed retrieval

Einstein once said “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of minds to think”. On the contrary in today’s world especially in Pakistan Education is synonymous to rattafication. We are taught what to think instead of how to think. We have been made road runners by our respective education board. Our syllabus is quiet conventional and course books are centuries old.

Even the perfect thing has a room for improvement and for development. Years have passed but no one has done anything notable in the sector of education. This is to request to the concerned authorities that please look into this matter ASAP and try to retrieve our syllabus and course books especially science and English text books. We have already suffered a lot but it’s enough of our sufferings!

SOBIA WASEEM

Karachi

