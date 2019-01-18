Much headway achieved for formation of standing committees: Barrister Wahab

Staff Reporter

The Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that much headway had already been achieved in formation of standing committees of the Sindh Assembly and said that keeping in view largest interest of the province, genuine demands of opposition would be accommodated. Provincial Advisor said this while talking to media persons at arts council of Pakistan on Friday.

He said that to make parliament an effective forum and for better legislation in best interest of people, government and opposition have to sit together for evolving working relationship. He informed that today PPP government has invited opposition so to evolve working relationships to make Sindh Assembly an effective form for highlighting issues of people and find out it’s solutions.

He said that meeting with opposition remained very positive. He said that Sindh Assembly has its own traditions and added that all the decisions related to appointment of PAC chairman and formation of standing committees would be taken keeping in view of rules and regulations and traditions of Sindh Assembly. Barrister Murtaza Wahab greeted Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on becoming chief justice of Pakistan and added that Justice Khosa was regarded as jurist of highest calliber which he had proven with his conduct and decision in the past.

Advisor Information also appreciated the policy statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa released the other day.

He said that all the stake holders including government, parliament, judiciary join hands for bringing reforms in our judicial system and process of justice so that cases could be disposed of expeditiously and relief was provided to litigants.

Earlier, Addressing at a ceremony held at the Arts Council, Advisor to CM Sindh on Information, Law & Anti Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has called upon the artists to portray positive image of the country, province and the city. , he appreciated the artist community for portraying positive image of the country.

He said that it was heartened to note that the Arts Council was now preparing graduates in arts and held out the assurance to look into creating job opportunities in the market for the community so that they can earn their livelihood in a respectable manner, beside serving the cause of art.



