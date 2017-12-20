Would have much better if oust PM had declared war against poverty, illiteracy: Siraj

RAWALPINDI : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that it would have been better for the oust Prime Minister to declare a war against poverty, illiteracy, price spiral, unemployment and lawlessness instead of the judiciary.

Addressing the Educational Expo organized by the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) at Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said that all these problems were the gifts of the rulers.

He said that instead of indulging in mudslinging and maligning one another, they should make solid pans for ameliorating the lot of the masses. The IJT chief Suhaib Kaka khel, welcomed the JI chief on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said that the situation in the region required that our political leaders and parties rose above their petty differences and stand united to face the challenges facing the country. He said that those hurling threats to the judiciary should examine their own conduct.

The JI chief said that it was essential to establish the supremacy of the constitution and the judiciary and the rule of law as against the politics of a few families and individuals.

Sirajul Haq said that the country’s rulers were the agents of the international establishment and terrorists who had thrown nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and massacred millions of Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said the enemy had declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and it seemed the US was bent upon destroying the Islamic civilization and thrusting its civilization all over the world. He said the US had set up its stables everywhere horses were being brought up. As and when a horse failed, it would bring forth another which would advance its policies.

Sirajul Haq said that around three hundred families were holding the country’s politics as hostage and these families were controlling the political parties. The land mafia, drug mafia and sugar mafia had derived the masses of their pleasures.

However, the JI chief was sure that the politics of these parties and families would not work in future and the masses had fully understood their game. He was confident that the masses would support the JI for the bringing about an Islamic revolution which alone guaranteed an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP